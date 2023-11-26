Many call on the federal government to find solutions to housing crisis and cost of living

It’s a growing problem in a growing city that’s grappling with a low vacancy rate and soaring cost of living.

The urgency of the situation demands immediate action according to organizations in Halifax, like the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

“We need to get people out of tents. What I am hearing from our guests who come to us every single day is that it is getting cold out there and ‘I’m still in a tent and the last I heard I will be in a tent throughout the whole winter’,” said Michelle Porter, CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

Tent communities have sprung up all over the Halifax-area in the last year. It is a stark reality of the growing desperation in a struggling economy.

“A hundred or a thousand people trying to get that one apartment, it’s almost like a lottery. It’s unfair. We have a huge housing crisis here and it has to be addressed from all levels of government, and it has to happen now,” said Steve Wilsack, a volunteer helping those living in tents in Grand Parade.

Earlier this week, the federal government released its latest economic statement, which included money for affordable housing.

“We have focused relentlessly on ensuring that government investments deliver real economic opportunities for all Canadians,” said Chrystia Freeland. “That is our economic plan.”

However, the implementation of the plan will take two years.

“That is cruel in the midst of an emergency crisis of housing affordability for Atlantic Canadians to have to wait two years is absolutely unacceptable,” said Peter Julian, NDP House leader.

Part of the problem is gouging at the grocery store, says the NDP. A consumer protection bill has been tables by the party.

“In coming weeks measures to combat food price gouging which will mean the grocery chains will be compelled to lower their prices and stop the gouging,” said Julian.

Conservative leader Pierre Pollievre also criticized the federal government during the economic updating, saying inflation is back on the move and the economy is shrinking. He blames the federal government for all of it.

Another small piece in a large puzzle impacting many Canadians at the moment.

