Many gather in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin

Canada and its NATO allies have punished Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally in Halifax there were calls to do more.

“Today my home was attacked by Putin’s army and my mom's there right now, and I’m very worried about my mom,” said Iryna Zanokha.

Petro Kirovsky said he wanted to rally because his parents are back in Ukraine.

“Because they’re fighting against evil and we should stop it now. Here. It could knock any door any time,” he said.

“Canada has done a lot but I think the main thing the whole western world should do is try to cover somehow the sky. We will take care of the rest."

Russian Canadians, like lawyer Pavel Boubnov, also stands with Ukraine. He wrote an opinion piece this week to highlight that this is unprovoked aggression against an independent state.

“It’s an attempt to erase the independent state of Ukraine from the political map of Europe,” he said.

Despite Russian propaganda to justify the war, he said most people who he knows back in Russia who are educated know what’s really happening and do not support it. He said his friends from high school are in a state of shock.

“You almost see people at the point of mental and emotional breakdown because nobody expected that it potentially may happen,” he said.

As shelling and rockets strike apartments and homes in Ukraine, people are caught in the crossfire.

Marina Petrovska fled to Poland two weeks ago, concerned fighting may break out. She’s now considering moving to the Maritimes or Quebec.

Despite being a copyrighter who can speak English, Ukrainian and Russian—she finds the Canadian immigration website confusing.

“Difficult to understand what to do. Like should I just get a plane and hope for the best and to know that Canada will let me in?” she asks.

Her friends in Canada are helping her navigate the process but so far calls and emails have gone unanswered. She said she believes the instructions need to be clearer.

“Not every Ukrainian person has someone in Canada,” she said.

What is clear — is Ukraine’s courage to resist.

People rallying in Halifax said their friends and family back in Ukraine are taking up arms. For some, it’s their first time.

The President of the country has reportedly turned down an offer to be evacuated and is staying in the capital to fight alongside other Ukrainians.

“Soldiers and volunteers. Both men and women. They’re amazing. Glory to our heroes,” Anastasia Mereshchuk with the Ukrainian Canada Congress said.