Many hands make interesting paintings at Art Circuit event in Fredericton

A new art event took place in Fredericton Friday evening that saw artists completing each other's work, all while working against the clock.

The Art Circuit is part creation, part performance.

"It's been a long couple of years with COVID for the arts community, the music community,” said Laura Forrester, artist and event co-organizer ahead of the event. “I think people are ready to get out again and be in person at these things.”

The event took place outside in an area of downtown Fredericton known as “The Tannery.”

"The audience, when they arrive, will each get a ballot and they have to pick out a theme,” said Connie Wheton, artist and event co-organizer. “Then we will choose 12 of those out of a bowl which will hold on to each of the canvases five minutes before the start.”

For artists, it's a way to flex their creative muscles.

"Sometimes, when you're an artist, you can kind of paint yourself into a box,” Forrester said. “No pun intended.”

It was set to be a fast paced competition, with 12 artists broken into teams of six.

"There's going to be six canvases in each circuit and the artists will rotate working on each piece for five minutes on a piece of canvas,” Wheton said.

"It's exciting they'll be moving around the circuit of easels with the artists and kind of watching the paintings progress in real time,” added Forrrester.

The artists all come from different mediums, putting their combined skills to work on every canvas and creating unique pieces that will each be signed by six hands.

"We have some artists that are a realism artist, we have one girl that actually works with paste and a pallet knife, we have a sketch artist,” Wheton said. “The unique thing is going to be is how these artists come together to create a unified piece.”

The winning team was voted on by the audience and then each piece auctioned off.

"This is really a kind of fun opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and try something new,” Forrester said.

Organizers hope this will be the first of many Art Circuit events in Fredericton.