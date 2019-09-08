

CTV Atlantic





Many Maritime schools will be closed Monday after a powerful storm swept through the region, causing widespread power outages and damage.

All public schools in Nova Scotia will be closed for the day.

The provincial government says officials are continuing to assess all schools and ensure that buildings and properties are safe before students and staff return.

As a result, the Emergency Management Office has recommended that schools remain closed as the cleanup continues after Hurricane Dorian.

All schools in le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will also be closed Monday.

The Nova Scotia Community College says all of its campuses across the province will be closed as cleanup efforts continue.

All English and French public schools on Prince Edward Island will also be closed.

Further updates on school closures are expected Monday.