ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Many N.S. immigrant women suffered with jobs they held during COVID-19: report

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Immigrant and migrant women in Nova Scotia were an important part of the essential worker labour force during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their physical and mental health suffered as a result.

    That's the conclusion of a new report released today by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, whose researchers interviewed 27 newcomer women who worked in sectors such as food service, cleaning, grocery and care giving between 2020 and 2022 in the province.

    Report co-author Catherine Bryan says labour data is scarce for immigrant women and migrant women -- defined as people who worked in the province but who were not settled there.

    But she says her research indicates there was a high number of newcomer women working jobs during the pandemic that put them at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

    Bryan, who's a Dalhousie University associate professor of social work, says the women interviewed for the study described experiencing extreme stress at work.

    Many highlighted the challenge of enforcing COVID-19 restrictions on the job, which they said sometimes resulted in violent or angry outbursts from the public.

     The think tank's report says immigrant and migrant women and their families are struggling to recover from the financial and emotional strain they experienced during the pandemic.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Nikki Haley to exit GOP presidential race Wednesday

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will announce Wednesday that she is exiting the Republican presidential race, according to sources familiar with her plans, clearing the path for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

    Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer

    Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News