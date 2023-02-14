Many N.S. schools closed, delaying opening due to heavy snow from nor'easter

A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.

Snow and blowing snow conditions are expected to continue in eastern areas of the province until noon.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place across Cape Breton, with the exception of Inverness County – Mabou and north.

Some areas may see up to an additional 10 cm of snow.

All school boards in the province are affected by closures, cancellations, bus changes and delayed openings. Many universities have also delayed opening.

Provincial government offices in Pictou, Antigonish and Cape Breton are delaying opening until 11 a.m.

TRAVEL

The Halifax Regional Municipality enforced its overnight winter parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The city says crews continue to plow and apply de-icing materials to streets and sidewalks across the municipality.

A couple Halifax Transit bus routes were put on a snow plan early Tuesday morning.

Marine Atlantic made changes to its crossings on Monday in anticipation of the storm. The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:15 p.m. Monday is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Monday will depart at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Department of Public Works said low visibility and upwards of 45 cm of snow was reported on Highway 104 in Richmond County just after 4 a.m.

511 says the Englishtown Ferry has been suspended.

Transit Cape Breton has delayed operations for the morning. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says staff will monitor conditions and re-evaluate at 10 a.m. Winter parking regulations are also in effect in the CBRM. Street parking during and within two hours of snowfall is not permitted.

A handful of departures and arrivals at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport have been either cancelled or delayed.

POWER

As of 7:45 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was not reporting any major outages. According to the utility’s outage map, the cause of the 12 outages is being investigated.