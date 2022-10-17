Many residents still waiting for Fiona-related support more than 3 weeks after storm

A line up outside a Sydney, N.S., hotel Monday revealed that there is still a need for assistance for people affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.

“We lost food. We went without power for 6.5 days, my deep freezer, my fridge, and my freezer all gone to the green bin,” said Ashley Halloran, a Sydney resident.

The Red Cross is helping people in need of assistance with registration for eligible funds from the organization or province.

There are similar sites at locations in Eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

“Word on the street is between $100 and $500 dollars. Honestly, anything will help at this point,” said Halloran.

In Glace Bay, N.S., Sean Casey continues to clean up his property more than three weeks after Fiona blew through the region.

He's been getting help from his local MLA and has filed paper work to hopefully be approved for repairs to his home.

“There's a comfort and anxiety. You're kind of left hanging and we don't know what's going to happen yet as far as what we're eligible for,” said Casey.

Casey says contractors in the area are flat out and it's creating longer wait times to get estimates needed for approval.

“The waiting is hard. Our neighbourhood was ground zero. Everyone was hit really hard and there are people that lost the contents of their house,” said Casey.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) Mayor Amanda McDougall says there are over 800 people who still have issues that need to be resolved on their properties.

There are still large trees on homes in Sydney and many have caused significant damage.

“We're going to continue doing our jobs as a municipality, taking those calls, helping create priority lists of where, who and what needs to be done,” said McDougall.

Canada's minister of public safety is currently reviewing the CBRM's request for more help on the ground.