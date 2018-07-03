An incident at a free Canada Day concert in Dartmouth has some people considering whether they’ll return next year.

Police were called to Alderney Landing Sunday night for reports of a so-called ‘physical disturbance,” and this isn’t the first incident of this kind to happen at the venue on Canada Day.

It’s supposed to be a night full of free music and but it ended up being a brawl according to some witnesses.

“It was crazy,” said Ishini Apsara.“There were a lot of cop cars and people getting arrested and a lot of fights.”

There were three to four hundred people. Not all were involved but all were certainly exposed to the disturbance and officers made several arrests

Police say while one man was being arrested --- another man jumped-in.

He was then arrested for obstructing police and was later found to be carrying a knife.

A 17-year-old is now facing charges.

Restaurant owner Jeff McLatchy noticed it from the patio across the street.

“There was a bit of a kerfuffle, it looked like, across the street on the stairs going down to the ferry terminal,” he said.

And that’s where Alex Cooke, a Canadian Press reporter was when she snapped some pictures and tweeted.

Shawn Freeze took his son to the concert years ago and says he won’t be back.

“First thing we saw was some yelling and screaming,” Freeze said. “And then someone spread over a cop car, getting arrested.”

That's not what Alderney Landing executive director Bea MacGregor wants to hear. She has planned nearly 20 Canada Day celebrations at Alderney Landing and is frustrated by the bad name the concert seems to get.

“Well, inside the concert grounds, we had zero incidents on our site which is phenomenal for 8,000 people,” MacGregor said.

MacGregor shot her own videos to show how orderly it was and says it’s getting safer.

She says the incident was one blip in an otherwise celebratory Canada Day weekend in Dartmouth.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelly Linehan.