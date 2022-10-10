Maple syrup producers suffering loses due to Fiona
Maple syrup producers in Nova Scotia have been hit hard by Fiona. One of them in Antigonish County lost half of his trees.
They stood for 75 years, tucked away but towering nonetheless, cared for by Jason Haverkort until Fiona.
“It almost looks like there was a chain reaction,” Haverkort, a maple syrup producer, tells CTV Atlantic. “There was tops of trees laying on the one in front of it.”
Six thousand trees were knocked down in a single day. Elsewhere, trees cut off power or harmed homes. For Haverkort, it’s his maple syrup production.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “We’ve been cutting a lot of them up and it’s just a shame to be putting the power-saw to them.”
Haverkort estimates he’s lost between 50 and 60 per cent of his maple syrup production due to Fiona’s fury, and he thinks it’s going to take 50 years for these trees to grow back.
For the 46-year-old producer of a Canadian staple, it’s devastating.
“I lost the trees forever. I’m not just going to be down for one year, I’m going to be down for the rest of my life,” Haverkort said.
Farmland in Antigonish County was hit hard by Fiona.
Acres of corn were crushed and trees along with a trail system were also levelled.
Now two weeks later, some routes have opened. For others, it’ll be a while.
“At this point, to get it back open as a loop, will probably be 2023,” said Justine Simpson, manager of Keppoch.
Nova Scotia’s premier has stopped by the maple farm.
Haverkort is expecting the federal Minister of Agriculture to do the same this week, considering he’s not insured for his losses.
“I really don’t know what to expect but I don’t know what I’m going to do if I don’t get some help,” he said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps
New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year after meeting him online.
Toronto
-
Toronto police seeking suspect after woman sexually assaulted and robbed downtown
Toronto Police have released a suspect photo in connection with the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman in the downtown core last week.
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
Calgary
-
Police confirm prominent Calgary gangster killed in Langdon shooting
RCMP say the victim of Friday afternoon's carefully executed attack in a hamlet just outside Calgary was well-known gangster Trong Minh Nguyen.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Man, 28, killed in Cascade Mountain rock climbing accident
RCMP confirmed to CTV News Calgary that an Australian man has died in a rock climbing accident on Cascade Mountain in Banff National Park.
Montreal
-
Police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Montreal protest condemns 'barbaric' Russian attack on Ukraine
Following a brutal military assault by Russia in several Ukrainian cities Monday, dozens of people held a protest outside the Russian consulate in Montreal to condemn the attacks and bring greater attention to the seven-month war.
-
3 teenagers killed, 1 critically injured in crash east of Montreal
Quebec provincial police confirmed Monday that three of the four teenagers involved in a single-vehicle crash east of Montreal have died.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
Mounties are searching for a vehicle connected to an early Monday morning police shooting east of Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens back open with extended hours for fall fun
Prairie Gardens farm is back open, and looking to make up for lost time.
-
Oilers AHL farm team fires head trainer after 'serious felony' charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman charged in fatal crash west of Sudbury was impaired, police say
A 40-year-old northern Ontario woman is facing several charges, including drunk driving, after the car she was driving hit a tree killing one man and seriously injuring another passenger.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
London
-
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
-
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Winnipeg
-
Strike on pause: Tentative deal reached between City of Winnipeg and CUPE
A possible strike involving thousands of municipal workers is now on pause after a tentative labour deal was reached between the City of Winnipeg and the the local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
Horrific Halloween display garners donations for a good cause
A Winnipeg man is celebrating Halloween all month long with a horrific display in his front yard, but it's all in the name of a good cause.
-
Decolonize Thanksgiving bike jam brings cyclists together for truth and reconciliation
Winnipeg's cycling enthusiasts were out for a nice afternoon ride along the river trail while learning about colonization and reconciliation this Thanksgiving Monday.
Ottawa
-
Many spending time with loved ones outdoors on a sunny Thanksgiving Monday
While Thanksgiving can be a busy weekend prepping for big turkey dinners, on this sunny Monday, many are taking the opportunity to head outdoors and enjoy some time with loved ones.
-
Ottawa Mission hands out more than 13,000 meals for Thanksgiving
It was another outdoor Thanksgiving for the Ottawa Mission this year, and it’s one of the busiest ever.
-
Ottawa police respond to shooting on Clarence Street early Monday
The Ottawa Police Service says one person was taken to hospital following shooting call early Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'A really nice balance': U of S researcher begins study on beneficial aspects of video games
A University of Saskatchewan researcher is breaking down stereotypes around video games.
-
Search for wanted man in northern Sask. ends: Deschambault Lake RCMP
Sask. RCMP announced on Monday that Julius Austin Ballantyne, who was wanted for violating his statutory release, has been found.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Can Vancouver solve its own problems? Many big-city issues at play
Is Vancouver deteriorating due to mismanagement at city hall, or is the city facing the same issues as most other major cities, compounded by inaction by senior levels of government? That question is at the heart of a fierce debate.
-
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
-
‘This is deeply personal:’ Ken Sim explains why he wants to be Vancouver's next mayor
Ken Sim is hoping the second time is the charm. The Vancouver businessman is once again challenging Kennedy Stewart to become mayor of Vancouver, and the latest polling shows the contest is a two-horse race.
Regina
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
'Mental health does not discriminate': Former NHL goalie speaks on mental health struggles in construction workers
According to recent data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, suicide rates among construction workers are the second highest in regards to industries.
-
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks, potholes to big picture
With cumulative crises including homelessness, crime, affordability and climate disasters, municipal politicians across B.C. are finding themselves tackling major issues from the ground up.