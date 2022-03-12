Maple, the First Taste of Spring; Sweet New Brunswick tradition returns

One of New Brunswick's sweetest traditions returned this month after the COVID-19 put a pause on the tasty event.

'Maple, the First Taste of Spring' held in Kings Landing Settlement, N.B., celebrates the arrival of the new season and pays homage to the 200-year-old tradition, of collecting and preparing maple sap.

"So it's the first time we've been able to have 'maple the first taste of spring' since early 2020, so we're really excited to be able to welcome folks again," said Jenna Fitch, Kings Landing Settlement marketing specialist.

The outdoor event serves maple on the snow and attendees can take part in wagon rides.

"It's a really popular event in the area and just a great day for families and friends to get together, get outside and have some fun," said Fitch.

Following COVID-19 mandates, it's the first time the event has been held since 2020 and organizers say it's given them a taste of the new normal.

"We know we sold just over 500 tickets so it could be well over that, but we're just thankful that anyone could come out," said Fitch.

The event runs until Sunday.