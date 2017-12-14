

CTV Atlantic





A man who sparked a rescue effort after wading into the water at the North River causeway near Charlottetown turned out to be a marathon runner taking a dip.

The RCMP, Charlottetown police, EMS, Coast Guard, and North River Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a man had stripped down to his underwear and walked into the water.

The Coast Guard and fire department deployed boats in the water to search for the man.

Police say the man was found in the parking lot at Boom Burger within the hour.

The man told police he is a marathon runner who cools off by plunging into the water after a long run.

Police say the marathoner was assessed and deemed to be in good health.

“The male was spoken to regarding safety concerns and being aware of public perception with this kind of activity,” said police in a news release.