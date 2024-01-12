Marc-Andre Fleury on the cusp of passing goaltending legend Patrick Roy for most wins

Marc-Andre Fleury was a fan favourite in Cape Breton two decades ago, and now he looks to make a major piece of NHL history.

The 39-year-old Minnesota Wild goaltender from Sorel, Q.C., who played for the QMJHL’s Cape Breton Screaming Eagles from 2000-2004, needs just one more victory to pass Hall of Famer Patrick Roy for second in all-time NHL goaltender wins.

Fleury is currently tied with Roy at 551 career victories.

"Obviously it's incredible, but I don't think it's a surprise to anybody,” said Cape Breton Eagles’ director of communications, Brad Chandler.

Fleury has been around pro and junior hockey for so long that his first win as an Eagle in the fall of 2000 was before Chandler was even born.

Still, the legacy of the goalie many call ‘Flower’ isn’t lost on him.

"A lot of people still really love him here (in Cape Breton), and from what I know, he still really loves Cape Breton as well,” Chandler said.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic during his Vezina Trophy-winning season of 2020-2021, Fleury confirmed as much.

"The fans, the people of Cape Breton have always been very supportive of me and always very friendly to me and my family,” Fleury said at the time, while a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Those are things I will always cherish."

Dave Leblanc, the longtime public address announcer at Sydney’s Centre 200, remembers when Fleury was a 15-year-old rookie on the Island.

"For a French-Canadian kid, I imagine just for himself, ‘he must be pinching himself’ (to have a chance to pass Roy),” Leblanc said.

In a wild coincidence, win number 551 - which tied Fleury with Roy - came with his former Cape Breton coach Pascal Vincent on the opposing bench, who was head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"You couldn't script that,” Leblanc said.

Friday night could be the night that Fleury passes one of his boyhood idols. The Minnesota Wild is hosting Philadelphia, and Fleury was expected to get the start in goal.

"We're definitely going to be watching,” Chandler said. “He brought us lots of wins here over 20 years ago, so what's one more win for him that we can celebrate?"

While retirement and a likely induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame might soon be on the horizon for Fleury, he may have tipped his hand at one of the secrets to his remarkable longevity when he spoke with CTV Atlantic three years ago.

"I still love to play, right?” Fleury said at the time. “And when you love doing something, it doesn't feel like work."

Fleury would need 140 more wins to tie Martin Brodeur, who is first on the all-time list.

