March Munch: Fans line up to nab a box of Marchand’s cereal, meet hockey star
Hockey fans had a chance to snag a photo -- and some cereal -- from Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand in the Halifax area Thursday.
Fans lined up at the Sobeys in Tantallon, N.S., for a chance to meet the Stanley Cup winner at a promotional event for his limited edition cereal “March Munch.”
“My husband’s tried and likes it,” said Cheryl Harnish as she waited in line, wrapped in a Bruins jersey. “I haven’t tried it yet.”
The Nova Scotia native partnered with PLB Sports and Entertainment to create the cinnamon-flavoured cereal.
According to the company’s website, a portion of sales go to Christopher’s Haven, a group that operates temporary housing and a community recreation area for families of children being treated for cancer in Boston hospitals.
Leanne Hayman brought her kids to meet Marchand.
“And get some cereal for my son to try out,” Hayman said. “We had a great time.”
“March Munch,” which launched in June, was initially only available online and in Boston-area grocery stores.
Now, hockey fans can pick up a box in person -- but only at the Sobeys in Tantallon, where Marchand bought groceries while growing up.
It’s not PLB’s first foray into sports-themed cereals. The company gained notoriety in the 90s with the launch of “Flutie Flakes” — a frosted cornflake cereal endorsed by CFL and NFL star Doug Flutie.
