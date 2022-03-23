March Munch: NHL star Brad Marchand launches breakfast cereal

Boston Bruins forward and Nova Scotia native Brad Marchand is launching his own brand of breakfast cereal.

“It’s a dream come true,” tweeted the 33-year-old from Hammonds Plains Wednesday. Adding “growing up, I never could have imagined this being a possibility!”

Marchand partnered with PLB Sports and Entertainment to create “March Munch,” a cinnamon-flavored cereal.

Fans can get their hands on a box of March Munch at select Boston-area grocery stores or online at the PLB Sports and Entertainment website — where a 2-pack will cost you about $30.

According to the company’s website, a portion of sales will go to Christopher’s Haven, a group that operates temporary housing and a community recreation area for families of children being treated for cancer in Boston hospitals.

It’s not PLB’s first foray into sports-themed cereals. The company gained notoriety in the 90s with the launch of “Flutie Flakes” — a frosted corn flake cereal endorsed by CFL and NFL star Doug Flutie.