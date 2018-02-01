

CTV Atlantic





Marine Atlantic says this winter might be the worst it has ever experienced in terms of disruptions to ferry service between Cape Breton and Newfoundland.

Ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques were cancelled two days in a row this week. The cancellations are the latest in what is perhaps an unprecedented string of travel disruptions in the Cabot Strait since mid-December.

Marine Atlantic says storms have been stronger and lasting longer this winter.

While the service disruptions are making travel difficult for passengers, they’re also having an impact on goods being shipped to Newfoundland and Labrador, especially in grocery stores.

“Previous years, where we might miss a crossing or two, we’ve been missing two days, three days, four days in a row,” says Darrell Mercer of Marine Atlantic. “And when you start to get into those types of situations and shut down for an extended period of time, I think everybody starts to feel the pressure.”

The Crown corporation says, while the backlogs may seem daunting, it’s confident it has the vessel capacity to clear them up quickly.

The ferry was back in service Wednesday evening.