"Coast Guard station Louisbourg, Sydney Coast Guard radio, signing off after 50 years- over!"

And with that Blair Duhamel, a marine radio operator with the Canadian Coast Guard, signed off for the final time on Friday after 50 years on the job.

Duhamel says he wouldn't have expected this kind of send-off when his Coast Guard career began 50 years ago. He was fresh out of high school when he responded to an ad in the newspaper for a job he knew little about.

"This was November of 1967 and they said, 'OK, March of '68, you're going on course'," recalls Duhamel. "That's where it all started. I went on course after that, 50 years later, here I am, signing off for the last time."

Over the span of a half-century, the way Duhamel did his job changed drastically as technology evolved.

When he started out, he was using Morse code, and received the final message from a Cuban fishing vessel when it was phased out years later.

"We sent our last message in 1999 and we had a ceremony here where we sent messages between the Marconi monument and our job here," explains Duhamel.

Over the years there have been plenty of highlights, but Duhamel says his most memorable day was a tragic one.

It was in 1988 when three vessels, including the MV Capitaine Torres, sank off Cape Breton during a storm. No one survived.

"They saw a lifeboat on the crest of a wake with people in it. And the next time they saw that lifeboat, there was no one in it," remembers Duhamel. "I spoke with that captain right until the end and his voice didn't crack until he found out we had lost the other vessel.

The motto Duhamel lived by for 50 years was 'no call unanswered'. And no matter what was happening in the waters, he knew he had to remain calm.

"I don't get emotionally attached to any of the things I’m doing on the job. Outside the job? Well, you can ask my granddaughter, I'm another person all together, totally silly," explains Duhamel.

Duhamel grew up in Glace Bay and that's where he'll be spending his retirement.

He says he's looking forward to the simple things, like playing darts and spending time with his grandchildren.

