Marine watch: Data collection systems watching wind and waves off N.S.

About six nautical miles off Halifax's coast bobs some of the most advanced marine data collection systems on the water, called Coast Scouts.

“The information that it will give you is directional wind, directional wave, 360 [degree] camera views on some of our units and also the temperature of the water in the air,” says Hami Ben Bassat, Chief Revenue Officer at MarineLabs Ltd.

The B.C.-based company designed the data collection devices, which are a combination of solar and battery-powered. They’re simply bolted to the top of buoys already in the water.

The readings they provide could play a critical role in everything from fishing and coast guard operations to search and rescue missions and storm preparedness.

“We’ve measured some pretty dramatic weather in Fiona. We recorded 10 metre waves and close to 50 knot winds. That was pretty significant and that information was readily available to the Coast Guard,” Bassat says.

There are more than 10,000 aids to navigation in Canadian waters but only about 45 of them are used for data collection.

Bassat says that means there’s untapped potential for amassing weather information.

There are five Coast Scouts in Halifax and two others in Canso. The goal is to have these data gathering systems mounted on navigational buoys all along the coast, says Bassat.

“They’re all going to be in strategic locations that can make an impact to the local Mariners.”

Coast Scouts have been monitoring marine conditions in Nova Scotia for a year.

“The advantage of having hyper-localized, real-time data means that you always know what’s going on around you,” Bassat says.

Important data for a country trying to protect the longest coastline in the world.

