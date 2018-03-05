A woman accused in the violent stabbing death of an 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty as her trial begins in Moncton.

Marissa Shephard is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the death of Baylee Wylie. She pleaded not guilty to both charges Monday morning in Moncton provincial court.

Jury selection also got underway Monday. Fourteen jurors will be selected for the trial.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard during a previous trial that Wylie had been confined in the apartment and was beaten and stabbed more than 100 times.

Two other people are behind bars for their role in Wylie’s death.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November 2017 of first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The Crown has confirmed Morningstar is on a list of potential witnesses.

Judge Zoel Dionne will be presiding over the trial, which is expected to last between 52 and 67 days.