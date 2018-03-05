

CTV Atlantic





A woman accused in the violent stabbing death of an 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty as her trial begins in Moncton.

Marissa Shephard is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the death of Baylee Wylie. She pleaded not guilty to both charges Monday morning in Moncton provincial court.

Jury selection also got underway Monday. Fourteen jurors will be selected for the trial.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard during a previous trial that Wylie had been confined in the apartment and was beaten and stabbed more than 100 times.

Two other people are behind bars for their role in Wylie’s death.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November 2017 of first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The Crown has confirmed Morningstar is on a list of potential witnesses.

Judge Zoel Dionne will be presiding over the trial, which is expected to last between 52 and 67 days.

Breaking for lunch. The Crown has confirmed Devin Morningstar is on a list of potential witnesses in this case. Morningstar was convicted of first degree murder and arson in the Baylee Wylie case. @CTVAtlantic — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Court will get through about 40 people this afternoon for selection. Tuesday and Wednesday are booked for the remainder. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Judge Dionne is going over reasons why someone may not be able to serve on th jury. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Judge Dionne estimates the trial will last 52-67 days. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Given the anticipated length of the trial, 14 jurors will be selected to ensure there will be a full jury at the end. No matter what, only 12 will deliberate and render a verdict. There will two alternates on top of the 14 selected jurors. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

The trial has begun. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Judge Dionne asks Shephard to answer to the charge of murder. 'Not Guilty' she says quietly. She pleads the same to the charge of arson. Her voice is barely audible. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Judge Dionne asks Shephard to answer to the charge — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

Shephard is present in court, along with defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux. Annie St-Jacques and Eric Lalonde will represent the crown. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

12 jurors and one alternate were pulled from a pool of 150 when Shephard's co-accused, Devin Morningstar, went on trial. It may be difficult to find people from the area who haven't previously followed the case or have a connection with someone involved. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

1200 people were summoned for selection. We're hearing there are actually 230 people here this morning. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018

The case will be heard by judge Zoel Dionne @CTVAtlantic — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) March 5, 2018