

CTV Atlantic





A young woman found guilty in the violent stabbing death of a Moncton teenager has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard was sentenced Friday in Moncton provincial court.

"Baylee Wylie was, quite simply, tortured to death,” said Justice Zoel Dionne during Shephard’s sentencing hearing.

The 22-year-old woman was found guilty in May of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in connection with the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard that he had been tied to a chair, beaten, and stabbed about 200 times.

Wylie’s aunt, Angela Wylie, read a victim impact statement in court Friday.

“The loss has been unmeasurable,” she told the court.

Shephard was also sentenced to three years for arson, minus time served.

Two other people are behind bars for their role in Wylie’s death.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November 2016 of first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.