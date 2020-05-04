HALIFAX -- Seventeen talented East Coast musicians have come together to pay tribute to the men and women who keep us fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery industry and its employees are the definition of essential, which is why they’ve continued to work through the pandemic.

Singer-songwriter Matt Anderson is one of the artists who collaborated on a tribute to those workers -- a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me” -- and says the song is a perfect fit.

“Right now, the whole country is leaning on those people,” says Anderson.

“While we’re all doing our best to stay home and stay safe, they’re going out there every day and putting themselves at risk.”

The music video, which has been viewed almost 30,000 times on YouTube, is an attempt to make grocery workers feel special.

“The grocery store has been a lifeline for me. It's all I'm doing when I'm not at my house. I couldn't be more thankful. I think it's brave and I’m also a big fan of local music, so it all works for me,” says customer Thom Payne.

Sobeys arranged to play the song for employees at their Windsor Street store in Halifax and plan to do so at other locations.

“It feels great because we have to come here every day and I have children at home and we don't know what we're going to be taking back and forth to our children,” says Paula Anderson, a grocery store employee.

“They did a great job and we really appreciate it.”