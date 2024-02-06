Maritime artists receive multiple Juno award nominations
Not only will the Juno Awards happen in Halifax this year, but several East Coast artists have been nominated.
Nova Scotia-based artist Jah’Mila took to Instagram to express her excitement Tuesday after she landed her very first Juno nomination for reggae recording of the year.
“I am beside myself. Guys, we did it,” says Jah’Mila on Instagram.
She was in the room when the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominations Tuesday.
The 53rd annual Juno Awards will be broadcast live from the Scotiabank Centre on March 24.
Another local artist, Morgan Toney, was nominated for traditional roots album of the year.
“I never thought I would see myself get a Juno nomination. I never would’ve thought. That’s so big, so I’m still trying to process everything in my mind. I’m getting there. I’m still shaking,” says Toney.
Here are some other East Coast artists nominated:
- Rich Aucoin for electronic album of the year
- Barbara Hannigan for classical album of the year
- Mike Murley for jazz album of the year
- Amy Brandon for classical composition of the year
- Feist for adult alternative album of the year
- Marc Djokic and Jean-Marc Leclerc for classical album of the year
- Jeremy Dutcher for adult alternative album of the year
- Matt Andersen for blues album of the year
- Suzie LeBlanc for classical album of the year
- Salebarbes for Francophone album of the year
The executive director of Music Nova Scotia, Allegra Swanson, was also in Toronto for the announcement. She says it is beyond thrilling to see so many Maritimers on the list of nominees.
“The talent is here, and it’s so exciting to see it recognized at this national level. For this many to be featured in the year that (the awards show) is here, like what an amazing opportunity,” says Swanson.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former RCMP Intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a "betrayal" of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that "jeopardized the safety of Canadians."
Poilievre says he's against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
This Toronto woman is battling both an eviction and terminal cancer. Soon, she'll plead her case to the LTB
For a Toronto bar owner with terminal cancer, navigating a lingering eviction has been like floating with no steady ground to land on for over a year – but next month, her fate will be decided as she pleads her case to Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police announce 5 arrests in extortion attempts 'terrorizing' Peel Region
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is “terrorizing” the community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police identify another suspect in daylight shooting that left mom of 2 dead
Toronto police have identified another suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in the city’s east end last summer.
-
'He talked me into it': Ontario senior receives $40,000 loan agreement after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are expected to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
-
'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps
Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.
Montreal
-
Lack of foster families in Montreal forcing siblings apart
A lack of foster homes in Montreal is tearing siblings apart, according to those who work in the system.
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's West Island
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Edmonton
-
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
-
Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster
Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Northern Ontario
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge ruling in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
-
One person found dead in a residence, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old from Massey, Ont., was found dead Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
London
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Drive this spring.
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
Winnipeg
-
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
-
Human smuggling charges laid after seven men found in vehicle in Manitoba
A Calgary man has been charged with human smuggling after seven men from Africa were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manitoba last month.
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa real estate market gained momentum in January, real estate board says
The Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) says the capital's real estate market thawed in January, but the market is still relatively quiet.
-
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
-
22 suspected overdose deaths in Ottawa in first 4 weeks of 2024: OPH data
Twenty-two deaths in Ottawa in the first four weeks of the year were because of suspected drug overdoses, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Saskatchewan teachers in certain school divisions are taking part in more rotating strikes on Wednesday as contract talks remain stalled between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and province.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Reports of mysterious lights in Western Canada include sightings over Sask.
Continued reports of mysterious lights over Western Canada still have people mystified as to where they may be coming from. The sightings follow reports from pilots in the Regina and Winnipeg areas.
Vancouver
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former RCMP Intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a "betrayal" of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that "jeopardized the safety of Canadians."
-
Suspect arrested after 2 fires set in 2 days outside Delta restaurant
Police in Delta say they've recommended arson charges against a man in connection to two fires set in two days outside a local restaurant.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Saskatchewan teachers in certain school divisions are taking part in more rotating strikes on Wednesday as contract talks remain stalled between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and province.
-
Reports of mysterious lights in Western Canada include sightings over Sask.
Continued reports of mysterious lights over Western Canada still have people mystified as to where they may be coming from. The sightings follow reports from pilots in the Regina and Winnipeg areas.
-
No injuries in overnight Regina duplex fire
No injuries were reported in an overnight duplex fire in southeast Regina on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Animal rescue founder recounts extracting 9 lions from Ukrainian zoo
A daring assignment connected Jesse Adams, a lover of all animals, with some big cats in need of help.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former RCMP Intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a "betrayal" of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that "jeopardized the safety of Canadians."
-
B.C. environmental groups request review of tire chemical linked to salmon deaths
Conservation groups have written to the federal environment minister requesting a review of a chemical used in tires that they say has been linked to the 'mass deaths' of coho salmon.