HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that most businesses forced to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March will be allowed to reopen on June 5. That news has many wondering about the future of summer sports.

Summer sports like soccer are traditionally in full swing come June. Now, 22,000 soccer players from pre-school ages to adult leagues, are waiting for a decision on when they can return to the field.

“My guess is there will be some form of soccer offered throughout the province this year, in some capacity,” says Brad Lawlor, the executive director of Soccer Nova Scotia.

“I don't think what the members should be looking at is a competitive league environment.”

Lawlor says soccer games likely won't happen. Instead, he expects players to be offered practice sessions.

“Offering some form for kids, a chance to get out and kick the ball and get some physical fitness,” says Lawlor.

The New Brunswick Senior Baseball League has already cancelled its entire 2020 season.

“There’s also the New Brunswick Junior League and we have a conference call in the junior league this evening, to basically have the same conversation and see if that league will proceed on this year,” says Terre Hunter, the manager of the Saint John Alpines.

Baseball Nova Scotia has extended its suspension of baseball activities until June 15 and is working on a return-to-play policy.

Bedford Minor Baseball president Ken Lenihan says getting kids active outdoors is a top priority.

“Any type of outdoor recreation seems to be what parents are looking for,” says Lenihan.

Lenihan knows physical distancing will have a huge impact on the sport and expects there will be major changes when the sport returns.

“The use of dugouts would be very minimal. Kids would need to have their own equipment. The umpires will be behind the pitcher’s mound to look at the social distancing,” says Lenihan.

Cleaning protocols and hygiene standards will be passed along to soccer associations and individual teams. If a game or practice is held at a soccer field, a team could be responsible for wiping down the balls, equipment and players’ benches, and possibly even spectator seating.

If a decision to resume summer sports is made sometime in June, soccer and baseball associations say they hope to be back on the field in early July, at the latest.