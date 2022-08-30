Maritime author busting beauty standards and boosting confidence with children’s book

A Fredericton woman who grew up in the Philippines has written a children's book for kids who feel like they don't fit the mold.

Marjorie Frenette's book is about encouraging children, and everyone, to be comfortable in their own skin.

"Liguya asked her mom politely what's wrong with my skin mom..." a line from the children’s book reads. "...Am I not pretty your skin is white and light and my skin is so dark, I'm so ugly!"

“What's Wrong with My Skin?” tackles the cultural beauty standards of the Philippines.

"I've been wondering since childhood why it's so important to have lighter skin,” Frenette said. “Like all the commercials just always say like, in two weeks I got lighter skin, you're going to be a star if you have lighter skin.”

Frenette wanted to blow up that archetype and teach children to love themselves no matter their skin shade.

She has been in Canada for 11 years and works as an educational assistant while studying for a masters in counselling psychology.

For her, writing the book was a way to unwind during the pandemic.

"It's just funny how when I moved [to Canada] more than 10 years ago, everyone was like 'oh my god your skin tone is so nice how do you get so tan?'” Frenette said. “So now it's kind of weird that I'm getting that compliment.”

While some people compared Frenette's skin to her three sisters with lighter skin, she's grateful that her family didn't share those values.

"My mom's a social worker, so she's always been there for us and giving us advice on loving ourselves and building our self confidence,” Frenette said. “Which is very important for you to build yourself worth as a kid.”

The soon-to-be mom hopes to pass that message on to her daughter, who should make her appearance at the end of this month.

"I hope that when she grows up that she can be whatever she can be,” Frenette said. “I want her to know that no matter what happens she can be herself and her dad and I will always accept her and she will always belong.”

Frenette hopes to expand on the notion of her book for a more advanced, middle school audience in the future.

“What’s Wrong with My Skin?” is available on Amazon.