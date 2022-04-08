Maritime baseball fans excited for Blue Jays home opener

There’s a lot of excitement around baseball’s opening day. Especially for fans of the Toronto Blue Jays who are considered a favourite to win the World Series this year.

"They are going to get 110 wins this season," said die-hard Blue Jays fan Evan Colclough. "They are going to be the team to beat in baseball and they are going to win the World Series."

The Blue Jays single-season win record is 99 games, which they achieved during the 1985 season.

"I think the rotation looks really good with Hyun-jin Ryu and Kevin Gausman and I think they just have all the right pieces in place," said Colclough. "We know what they can do offensively with (Vladimir) Guerrero and (Bo) Bichette."

Some odds makers in Las Vegas have the Blue Jays 10-1 odds of winning the World Series this year. That’s only second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who have a 5-1 odds on winning the World Series.

Give the odds and the high expectations, there's a lot excitement around opening day, it’s a big deal for baseball players and the fans.

"Just taking about it gives me goosebumps. I’m a baseball person through and through," said Baseball Canada CEO Jason Dickson.

The New Brunswick native was a pitcher in the major leagues and knows what it's like to be on the field for opening day and says it’s Christmas for baseball enthusiasts.

"On Opening Day everyone is in first place," said Dickson. "Everyone has a chance to win a World Series and there's so much energy and so much excitement. As a player you’re coming out of Spring Training and you are just ready to get going."

There’s also a sense of relief that Opening Day is finally here. At one point it didn’t look like there would be a baseball season at all.

Not because of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic but because of a lockout between the players and owners which has since been sorted out.

"If a lockout had started, I don’t think it would have been short either," said Keegan Matheson, A Blue Jays reporter with MLB.com “So the fact that, that got done is such a relief for not only the Blue Jays but to the entire sport because baseball is in such an exciting place right now with the young stars.”

Matheson, a Nova Scotian has been covering the Blue Jays since 2015, says this homeowner will be special for the players and fans.

The Blue Jays home opener last year was played in Dunedin, Florida as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Blue Jays to play the majority of its home games in Florida and also in Buffalo.

The Jays home opener against the Texas Rangers is a sell-out. The team hasn’t played in front this many fans at home since 2019.

"Having forty-five thousand or so fans in the building tonight is going to be strange," said Matheson.

“That’s got to be one of the biggest gatherings we’ve had around here in a couple of years. But it will be special to see all of that back and for the players as well.”

It’s been 29 years since the Toronto Blue Jays last made it to the World Series when the Blue Jays won back to back World Series titles in 1992 and in 1993.