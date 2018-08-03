

CTV Atlantic





MONCTON -- It may soon cost you more to crack open a cold one after work.

When U.S. President Donald Trump implemented a 10 per cent increase on Canadian aluminum at the end of May, Canada responded with a 10 per cent increase on American aluminum.

And the plant director at Pump House Brewery, Roland Arsenault says that it didn’t take much time after the tariff war began for his suppliers to announce that their raw material would also be impacted by a price increase of 10 per cent.

That means that each can of beer produced now costs 10 per cent more than it did before, and brewers aren’t sure how they are going to continue to absorb the cost.

“We don't know if this is a temporary situation that is going to be solved and if there is no resolve then we will have to research a more economical way and if there's not, the owners will have to make a decision,” said Arsenault.

Arsenault says the plant used to keep cans in stock, but now they only order when they need them, and soon they may need to consider sourcing cans from outside of North America.

Marc Melanson owns Flying Boat Brewery and he faces a similar dilemma. Just last year he moved production from his garage to a new facility and purchased the necessary canning equipment.

Melanson says he was lucky enough to secure a supply that could last him up to six weeks, but he says he may have to consider alternatives as well.

“Maybe were going to drive consumers toward more refillable packaging like growlers,” he says.

Melanson says the tariffs have caused a lot of uncertainty in the industry, and for now he has had to put both the expansion of his brewery and workforce on hold.

So far there has been no indication of how permanent the tariffs may be, but both brewers agree that it could be time to start looking for alternative options.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.