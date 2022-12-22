Maritime charities struggle with widespread holiday food insecurity

There’s no question some charities are struggling.

“This time of year, we get a lot of people walking through the door with food donations,” says the executive director of Feed Nova Scotia Nick Jennery.

That’s a good thing because every item donated is needed.

Feed Nova Scotia operates a number of initiatives throughout the year. This winter, their Christmas registry program has surpassed 20,000 people for the first time ever. Overall, demand is reaching unprecedented levels.

“We’re seeing about 300 new people looking for support each and every week from food banks,” Jennery says.

The Salvation Army is struggling to meet their annual fundraising goal of $2.2 million dollars for the Maritimes. With only a couple days left before Christmas, their kettle campaign is well below the charity’s target -- down $425,000.

At the same time, demand for their services is up 30 per cent.

“The Salvation Army provides food and clothing and shelter and addictions recovery programs, correction services, Christmas hampers,” says Lt. Gina Haggett.

It’s a similar story at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. Two hundred hot meals are served every day and kitchen staff have had to learn to stretch their supplies.

“We are very creative in the kitchen that we are cooking in across all of our locations. They can do a lot with a little. They’ve become experts at doing that, and certainly that’s more important now than ever before,” says chief development officer Ron Dunn.

Back at Feed Nova Scotia, a partner organization has already delivered more than 200 Christmas hampers to those in need.

The next task for volunteers from the Rotary Club of Dartmouth is to cook and delivery 300 hot turkey dinners.

“Christmas Day, I’m pleased to say we have too many volunteers,” says Kevin Conners.

Just one example of people stepping up when others are in need. As great as the challenges are for charities this year, they’re determined to find some way to meet the growing demand for help.