Maritime churches, shelters host Thanksgiving feasts

A long table stretches across the room at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. Seventeen residents from the rescue will be joining volunteers for a thanksgiving feast.

Ron Dunn and his wife Ruth, volunteered their time to prepare a traditional thanksgiving meal, recruiting four of their friends to help them with the preparations and clean-up.

“We have nine men in resident here who are all working on their recovery process and coming to know God through our program so we wanted to make sure they have a meal,” said Ron Dunn, who is also the Chief Development Officer at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

Cooking up a storm, the Dunn’s have cooked up turkey, gravy, and all the other thanksgiving trimmings for the residents to enjoy.

“It’s just like any traditional family meal on Sunday’s you know. We’ll watch some TV and maybe play some cards afterwards. It’s food and fellowship, that’s what it’s all about today,” Dunn said.

At Christ Church Dartmouth, they have seen an increase in people coming to it’s food banks recently.

“Normally we would see a lot of older folks coming in. People on pensions or fixed incomes. [Now] we are seeing kids from high school, university students, and people that have moved here from other countries,” said Reverend Kyle Wagner, Christ Church Dartmouth.

While times have been tough for many in recent years, Wagner said there is still much to be grateful for. “Little moments of grace or little times when things are tough and challenging and something wonderful happens, it’s celebrating those moments.”