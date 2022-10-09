Maritime churches, shelters host Thanksgiving feasts
A long table stretches across the room at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. Seventeen residents from the rescue will be joining volunteers for a thanksgiving feast.
Ron Dunn and his wife Ruth, volunteered their time to prepare a traditional thanksgiving meal, recruiting four of their friends to help them with the preparations and clean-up.
“We have nine men in resident here who are all working on their recovery process and coming to know God through our program so we wanted to make sure they have a meal,” said Ron Dunn, who is also the Chief Development Officer at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.
Cooking up a storm, the Dunn’s have cooked up turkey, gravy, and all the other thanksgiving trimmings for the residents to enjoy.
“It’s just like any traditional family meal on Sunday’s you know. We’ll watch some TV and maybe play some cards afterwards. It’s food and fellowship, that’s what it’s all about today,” Dunn said.
At Christ Church Dartmouth, they have seen an increase in people coming to it’s food banks recently.
“Normally we would see a lot of older folks coming in. People on pensions or fixed incomes. [Now] we are seeing kids from high school, university students, and people that have moved here from other countries,” said Reverend Kyle Wagner, Christ Church Dartmouth.
While times have been tough for many in recent years, Wagner said there is still much to be grateful for. “Little moments of grace or little times when things are tough and challenging and something wonderful happens, it’s celebrating those moments.”
BREAKING | Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Car plows through crowd at Colorado bar, 1 dead
One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Parliamentary committee member suggests more from Hockey Canada leadership should resign
A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign. Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. He didn't listen.
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Droughts in Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely due to climate change: study
With temperatures reaching record-breaking heights throughout the Northern Hemisphere and Europe over the summer, scientists estimate that climate change is making soil moisture droughts at least 20 times more likely, resulting in crop failures, wide-spread water shortages, and reduced electricity supply.
Federal immigration committee to discuss allegations department misled judge
The House of Commons committee on immigration has called an urgent meeting next week to discuss allegations that the department and former minister misled a federal judge during a trademark infringement case — an allegation former immigration minister Marco Mendicino has categorically denied.
At least one man with life-threatening injuries after triple shooting in North York
Three men have been found with gunshot wounds and at least one of them has life-threatening injurious following a shooting in North York.
Police identify 62-year-old victim of fatal Weston shooting
Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down in the Weston area Saturday night.
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
Hillhurst park named in honour of ‘lovable’ homeless Calgarian
A Calgary green space was renamed Sunday to honour a local man who experienced homelessness.
Free turkeys in Forest Lawn help many, but more birds needed
Low-income families with at-risk kids were handed a little bit of goodwill and the means for a good meal Sunday.
Man, 53, arrested after Quebec resort shooting released without charge
A 53-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting at an upscale resort in Quebec's Laurentians region has been released without charge, provincial police said Sunday.
Shots in Montreal North leave 52-year-old man injured
A 52-year-old man was transported to hospital Sunday night after he was shot in Montreal North. According to police (SPVM), the man was injured in his upper body by multiple shots, but his life is not in danger.
'Ideological' divide between Montreal and the CAQ: analyst
Of the 90 seats the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) won in the Quebec election, only two came from the province's largest city. It appears Montreal really is an island, in every sense of the word -- and now, in the wake of the election, there's concern the city won't be a priority in the re-elected government.
Girls hit gridiron for Edmonton league’s first all-girl flag football tournament
Girls’ flag football is a growing sport and the Edmonton Metro League held its first girls’ tournament on Saturday.
Hours-long dispute in Hazeldean resolved peacefully, man facing assault charges: EPS
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening people, then barricading himself in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Police recover a body from Lake Nipissing near Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday they have discovered a body in the western arm of Lake Nipissing, in St. Charles, east of Sudbury.
Passenger ship unveils Killarney to tourists, boosts local economy
History was made recently in Killarney as the Viking Octantis made its maiden stop at the Georgian Bay community.
Cruise ship industry basking in banner year for Great Lakes
Analysts say it was a banner year for the cruise ship industry in the Great Lakes, which saw more tourists come to northeastern Ontario than ever before. Those numbers are expected to grow in the coming years as foreign visitors look to experience what the area has to offer.
First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death
A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.
Kincardine kidney fundraiser surpasses $100,000 goal
Christopher Pennington was 11 when he was diagnosed with kidney disease. It meant an end to a lot of the activities he loved, but he didn’t get down.
London police dogs make the grade during national training seminar
During a national canine unit training seminar held over the weekend, several police dogs proved that no job is too “ruff” for the furriest members of the London Police Service.
'People really want to get together': Winnipeggers celebrate first restriction-free Thanksgiving in years
Winnipeggers are celebrating their first Thanksgiving without health restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and high inflation rates are not necessarily limiting the menu.
‘It really would be an upset’: candidates vie for North Kildonan
A long-time city councillor is being challenged in his ward by a candidate with a political history.
Man takes off clothes in arson-related incident: Police
A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after allegedly setting a car and garage on fire, and forcing his way into a Weston-area home Friday morning.
COVID-19 levels on the rise as Ottawa residents gather for Thanksgiving
With COVD-19 levels climbing in the capital, Ottawa Public Health is asking people to rethink their Thanksgiving plans, even suggesting taking the traditional dinner outdoors as one option.
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.
From floods to drought: Unpredictability of climate change challenges B.C. farmers
As unseasonable hot and dry conditions persist across B.C., a third-generation farmer from Abbotsford says it's getting harder to predict when to plant and harvest crops.
What's happening with Vancouver's Broadway subway?
Construction on Vancouver's Broadway subway line is taking a major step forward thanks to two massive machines named Phyllis and Elsie, according to the province.
Thousands gather in Vancouver amid ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran
Thousands gathered in Vancouver for the fourth straight week in support of protests that erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.
'It makes my day': Regina microchip clinics enable pets and owners to reunite
With the winter season just weeks away, pet adoption agencies are encouraging residents to get their pet’s microchipped.
Police deploy Taser during incident in northwest Regina
Officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser during a self-harm incident early Sunday morning.
Last missing African serval on Vancouver Island now back home
An exotic cat missing on Vancouver Island for a week has now been returned home.
Crews battling out-of-control wildfire in the Cowichan Valley
Fire crews in the Cowichan Valley are working to control a late-season wildfire burning about 10 kilometres west of Duncan.
Victoria seniors aiming to collectively walk more than 3,000 km in a month
They're not running in Sunday's Royal Victoria Marathon, but a group of seniors from Parkwood Place Retirement Residence is still aiming to cover a long distance this month.