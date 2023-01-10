Maritime companies pivot to meet demand for alcohol-free drinks

Dry January is a popular post-holiday challenge that sees people giving up alcohol after a few weeks of imbibing and indulgence.

But some Maritime breweries, wineries and their customers are embracing sobriety all-year long.

Lee-Anne Richardson is marking Dry January, nearly nine years sober.

“My life is completely, 180 degrees different,” Richardson told CTV News. “It’s dramatically better on this side of addiction.”

An addictions and mental health advocate, she founded Sober City Halifax, an online resource for non-drinkers.

But in recent years, she’s seen a societal shift -- a post-pandemic public plea for more options with less, or no alcohol.

“Coming out of the pandemic, people were reevaluating their relationship with alcohol,” said Richardson.

A recent study found that the non-alcoholic beer market was worth more than $30 million in 2022. That number, likely to double in the next 10 year.

But buzz is brewing in other beverage industries too.

Bulwark Cider offers two non-alcoholic ciders and plans to release more product in the spring, with demand overflowing.

“I get more questions about the non-alcoholic than I do for sometimes our regular ciders,” said Aidan Graham, with Bulwark Cider. “It’s been selling and performing really, really well.”

Benjamin Bridge has spent the last two years crafting their low-to-no alcohol wines. The company is making significant investments for future productions.

“It’s about staying connected to the land, while also not compromising on taste,” said Jean-Benoit Deslauriers, Benjamin Bridge’s head wine maker. “We have big plans for the future.”

There’s also the social side to drinking that some find difficult to replace. Richardson says more options, means more inclusivity.

“A lot of the time when sober people go out to the bar with their friends and whatnot, they have to ask ‘what alternatives do you have?’ Then the server has to say, ‘well, there’s pop or milk.’ It feels juvenile. It’s really validating and doesn’t make us feel like outsiders when we go out,” she said.

The companies CTV News spoke to say non-alcoholic beverages aren’t as passing fad -- they’re here to stay. The companies say they’re anticipating the industry will only grow.