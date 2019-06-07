

CTV Atlantic





When most people get an autograph from a celebrity they really like, they just vow to never wash it off.

Not Natasha Juntermaan of Lower Sackville; she took that philosophy one step further.

Corey Hart left what has turned into a lifelong mark on one Lower Sackville woman during one of his three Maritime concerts this week.

Hart, who is on his first major arena tour since 1986, called Juntermaan up to the stage in Moncton.

“He called me up and signed my arm and here we are to get some ink!” Juntermaan said at a tattoo parlour, where she went to get the autograph turned into a permanent souvenir.

“He's my hero, he’s my icon, he’s a decent human being and a great musician,” said Juntermaan, who has been a longtime Hart fan.

You can imagine her excitement when he announced his Never Surrender comeback tour.

“He's an amazing performer, very interactive, lots of energy,” said Juntermaan.

The show in Halifax exceeded her expectations.

“Tuesday night in Halifax was the first time I’ve ever seen him live and, as the song goes, it ain’t enough, so we jumped in the car and headed to Moncton last night."

She got to see him again, but what she didn't expect was a surprise arranged by her daughter, Jenna.

“Unbeknownst to me, my daughter wrote a message to him on our way to Moncton saying I was a big fan and I wanted a tattoo (and) if I could get his handwriting saying ‘Never Surrender,’” Juntermaan said.

During the show, Hart read the message from Juntermaan’s daughter: “She loved your concert so much last night that she went online and bought the last two tickets for your show tonight.”

When Hart called Juntermaan up on the stage in Moncton, he took out a marker and granted the wish.

“I do love Never Surrender,” Juntermaan said. “He wrote about trying to break into the industry and I think it's a great message … We all have some dark days and I think it's a great message to never surrender.”

Now, she will always have a permanent reminder of a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with her favourite star.

“I’ve just been in this sense of euphoria since last night,” said Juntermaan.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.