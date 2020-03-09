HALIFAX -- Maritime cruise ship ports are uncertain how COVID-19 will impact what was initially expected to be a banner year.

Cruise ships have been at the centre of efforts around the world to control the virus’ spread. On Monday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel due to coronavirus.

“The virus can spread quickly onboard cruise ships, due to the close contact between passengers,” said Tam.

Cruise ship traffic around the Maritimes is set to begin next month, with the 2,345 passenger Norwegian Star arriving in Halifax April 11.

Nothing has changed so far on the Port of Halifax’s 2020 cruise ship schedule, which runs until November.

“This situation is evolving daily,” said Lane Farguson, Port of Halifax spokesman. “As a port authority what we’re doing is taking our direction from the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

The Port of Halifax is expecting 203 vessel calls this year, with about 350,000 passengers on board.

The Port of Saint John has 90 vessel calls for 2020, with the potential for 200,000 passengers (beating a record set in 2010).

It’s unclear how COVID-19 will impact those figures but Canada’s tourism industry is expected to be hit hard in 2020.

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said Chinese tourists visiting Canada amounts for an average of $2 billion in tourism revenue each year, and the current downturn is forecasted to result in a loss of $550 million by June.

