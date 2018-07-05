

Video may have killed the radio star, but two owners of Maritime drive-in theatres say Disney is behind a destructive policy could lead to the same fate for the classic drive-in.

Going to a drive-in theatre sparks a sense of nostalgia in most people. It's a way to enjoy a movie in an older, time-honoured tradition, showing the latest blockbuster this way is impossible for the managers of drive-in theatres.

Kirk Longmire is chairman of the Valley Drive-in Theatre, a not-for-profit operation based in Cambridge, N.S.

Longmire says Disney will not play a new film on a drive-in screen for less than a three-week commitment.

It's not a new policy, but is starting to have a bigger impact.

“They have all the content this year,” Longmire said.

Think Solo, The Incredibles 2, Ant-Man – all

big-time movies being released this summer and movies that organizers at the Valley Drive-in want to bring to their screen.

The first weekend Jurassic world played at the Valley Drive-in, the place was at capacity with 400 cars on one night. A week later, there was less than a third of that for the same movie.

If the movie has already been out for a couple of weeks, drive-in owners say Disney still wants a two-week Commitment. They also have to pay the same rate as if they bought it on the first week, according to Bob Boyle, the owner of the Brackley Drive-in on Prince Edward Island.

“That would be like if I bought a new Mustang and drove it for three weeks and turned around to the next person and said you can drive it now and pay the same price for it the first week,” said Boyle.

Boyle says last year there were 38 drive-ins left in Canada. This year, there are 35.

“We would hope to see that number stay the same or grow, but in 2019 I'm not sure, unless things change,” he said.

The two drive-ins have informed their patrons of the policies and are trying to garner some support for the little guys.

“Every drive-in could disappear and would mean not zero to their investors, zero to their bottom line, zero to everything, it's really about a community,” said Longmire.

The Walt Disney Company was contacted, but has not replied with a comment on this policy.

The two drive-in owners are hoping people -- and their customers -- will continue to pressure Disney in the hopes the entertainment giant will reconsider this policy.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.