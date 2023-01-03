Maritime families welcome babies on New Year’s Day

Several Maritime families welcomed the region’s first 2023 babies into the world on New Year’s Day.

Coming in at 7.5 pounds, Phoebe Shannan was born at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B., at 8:49 a.m.

Her parents are Christopher Shannan and Patience Safford.

At 10:28 a.m., baby Alexander was born at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton. He weighed six pounds and four ounces.

Baby Alexander is held at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton. (Source: Horizon Health Network)

The Horizon Health Network – one of New Brunswick’s two health authorities – says Alexander and his mother are resting and doing well.

A third baby was born at Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, N.B., but the Vitalité Health Network – the province’s other health authority – says their parents want to remain anonymous.

In Nova Scotia, a spokesperson for the IWK Health Centre confirmed that the Halifax hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3 a.m. Sunday. The IWK is not releasing any additional information about the birth.

CTV News has reached out to Health PEI for information about the first babies born on Prince Edward Island in 2023.