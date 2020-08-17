BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. -- After an extended period of hot and dry conditions, some welcome rain hit parts of the region Monday, much to the relief of Maritime farmers.

Christian Michaud owns a farm in Bouctouche, N.B. He’s preparing his field for next year’s crop of strawberries, which he hopes will fare better than this year’s.

“The last plantings, I think we could probably, if we had patience, we could pick the seeds out of the ground and save it. I don’t think it even germinated,” says Michaud.

“I don’t remember it being dry for so long, neither can my parents. Especially with the heat we were getting too.”

The only crops that survived are the ones Michaud was able to irrigate, which he does two to three hours a day, a couple of times a week.

He gets his water from a couple of spring-fed ponds, but says he has to be careful because they are also starting to dry up.

Michaud says he needs two or three days of steady rain to bring the moisture level in the soil to where it should be. Even if it does rain, Michaud says it’s too late for some crops.

“Whatever we couldn’t get water to is pretty much a failure. If it’s not dying, it didn’t even get out of the ground because there wasn’t enough moisture for it to even start,” he says.

Some areas of New Brunswick are faring better. Farmer Samuel Bourgeois estimates about 5 mm of rain fell Monday morning in the Moncton area.

“We need rain, but we don’t need 100 mm in a month to keep the crop happy,” says Bourgeois.

Bourgeois says, unlike vegetables, apples aren’t as affected by the dry conditions because of their deep root systems. He has also implemented a couple of procedures to help his apple trees survive, like covering their base with hay in the spring.

“It keeps the moisture underneath, so their feet are always a little wet. So we think that’s as good as irrigation,” he says.