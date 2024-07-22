Maritime film industry in need of crew, background performers: casting director

Casting director Erin Hennessey says the Maritimes has become a film industry hot spot with a growing need for people.

“We are really, really busy right now,” she said.

“So there's so much stuff that's already happening here and a bunch more stuff on the way.”

Hennessey adds employment opportunities are endless, with demands for crew, and in particular, extras or background performers.

“They're the people that sort of bring the whole world to life,” she said.

The job doesn’t require training and casting directors are looking for people of all ages, ethnicities, races and gender identities.

“One of the things that my clients talk about the most is diversity. They want to see everybody represented on screen,” said Hennessey.

Hennessey says she tries to hire as many local actors as she can.

“Sometimes I think people are on the impression that we're just, we just bring in everybody from away. But there is a real due diligence that happens, certainly on my part,” she said.

Hennessey encourages anyone who is interested to sign up for free on her website.

“Basically, you can pick and choose which days you're available and click on buttons on the website to indicate which projects you're interested in and what days that you're available,” she said.

“It's a really interesting industry to take a look at and this is the best way to do it. You can't pay for this kind of experience.”