Maritimers are answering the call to help fight wildfires in Alberta.

More than 20 firefighters from New Brunswick left last night, heading to Slave Lake.

And this morning, another crew left from Nova Scotia, heading west to help battle the raging wildfires.

Twenty-one Nova Scotian firefighters left Halifax Stanfield International Airport early this morning for a flight to Alberta.

With their gear packed and ready, these members are expected to be on the front lines for two weeks.

They'll be teaming up with crews from British Columbia and Ontario, to help fight the 30 fires burning in Alberta.

“Wildfires are something that you can’t handle once they get to a certain size, it’s not something you can handle by yourself, once it gets to a large situation, so you need to have your brethren that are around in other agencies that can help out,” said firefighter Dave Rockwood.

It's not yet determined where exactly this crew will be stationed.

Assistance from Nova Scotia was requested through the Canadian Inter-Agency Forest Fire Centre. The province says, current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow for resources to be shared.

The arrival of those firefighters will act as a sign of support and hope.

The mayor of High Level, Alta., has told residents to prepare to be out of their homes for some time.

Most of the town sits empty as an evacuation order is still in effect. One hundred kilometres away, hundreds of evacuees are staying at a reception centre in La Crete that is run mostly by volunteers.

Firefighters have set up hoses on the side of town closest to the wildfire, spraying down everything they can, and winds have been cooperating, officials warn the fire is still considered a risk to the town.