HALIFAX -- While gyms and fitness centres across the Maritimes have been forced to shut their doors due to COVID-19, many businesses are taking to the web to provide an alternative for their clients to stay active and connected while practicing social distancing.

“We’re just trying to preserve some sense of normalcy,” says Hannah Kovacs, owner of Move East, a Halifax based fitness studio. “We’re lucky to have a team of coaches that also want to keep on schedule and maintain their routine, so we’ve leveraged the ability to live stream through Instagram.”

While her business has only been open for four months, Kovacs’ says Move East has a loyal group of members and supporters. That’s why she launched the #DoGood campaign on social media to challenge her followers to support a cause in need while staying active.

“Instead of charging, we leveraged it to raise money for Feed Nova Scotia, because our province’s vulnerable population is really suffering at this time,” says Kovacs.

Kovacs originally set a goal of raising $500 for Feed Nova Scotia. They reached that goal in less than two and a half hours, and have raised nearly $1000 in the first day.

Move East began live streaming daily workouts to Instagram on Monday, and have received hundreds of views this week. Beginning Friday, Move East plans to offer an equipment rental system to their members and the public, in exchange for a donation.

The closures have also shut down physiotherapy clinics, including Synergy Physiotherapy and Pilates, who are also transitioning their business online.

“The last couple days have been really, really hard as a business owner, but having this project has given us and our staff something to work on together that is supporting our community of clients,” says Martha Purdy, owner of Synergy Physiotherapy and Pilates.

Synergy offered their first online classes on Wednesday, and plan to live-stream two classes a day. They are also posting them to YouTube and their website, so clients can access them 24 hours a day.

“Most of the people that come to our classes are our patients, and they are there as part of their treatment plan, so knowing that we are closing you studio, we wanted to make sure that we have continuing care for our patients, and they can follow these exercises from home,” says Purdy.

The classes are free for patients, and non-patients can access them for a small fee. Purdy says any fees are necessary to continue to pay her staff, who are being paid their regular rate for teaching classes, as well as an hourly rate to develop content for the Synergy website.

“I think we’re going to continue to live-stream classes, even after we are able to re-open,” says Purdy.

R Studios in Halifax is also offering free daily classes on their Instagram, as well as access an online class portal for their members.

“It’s important to stay connected,” says R Studios owner Connie McInnes. “I’m so used to working out with other people that I can find it tough to get motivated by myself, so hopefully people can get online, and find a community on our live streams. You can see who is doing it, engage in a conversation, and keep each other motivated.”

R Studios are also renting out their equipment for members, including deliveries across the city.

“The only thing people can really do right now is eat, drink and work-out, so we’re just trying to make it easier for people, and help them stay active,” explains McInnes.

“Just keep moving, there might be stricter restrictions coming, but just get out, go for a walk or a run while you still can, and leverage what’s available online," advises Kovacs to those looking to stay active while social distancing. "Just keep moving, it’s a proven way to release stress.”

Local businesses doing what they can to stay afloat, and help keep their community connected and fit, despite social distancing.