Maritime gas prices down ahead of July 1 carbon tax

Ahead of the implementation of the carbon tax, gas costs are down across the Maritimes — though gas prices will rise on July 1 when the new tax takes effect.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.6 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax and surrounding area, is now 148.9 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 150.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices fell overnight by 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 138.3 cents per litre in Halifax.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 140.3 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped 3.1 cents Friday morning.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 159.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the Island fell by four cents; the minimum price is now 158.1 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline drop by 4.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 161.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also decreased, down 4.5 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 159.5 cents per litre.