Maritime gas prices down ahead of July 1 carbon tax
Ahead of the implementation of the carbon tax, gas costs are down across the Maritimes — though gas prices will rise on July 1 when the new tax takes effect.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.6 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax and surrounding area, is now 148.9 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 150.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices fell overnight by 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 138.3 cents per litre in Halifax.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 140.3 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped 3.1 cents Friday morning.
Motorists are paying a minimum price of 159.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the Island fell by four cents; the minimum price is now 158.1 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline drop by 4.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 161.4 cents per litre.
Diesel prices also decreased, down 4.5 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 159.5 cents per litre.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fewer businesses and consumers expect a recession this quarter, as inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada surveys
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
BREAKING | French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
From N.B. to Europe: Couple prepares to make transatlantic balloon flight, set new records
It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight that will take them all the way from New Brunswick to Europe.
U.S. Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
In a defeat for gay rights, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
Toronto
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
-
Son of slain billionaires Honey and Barry Sherman funds new NHL-sized hockey arena near Toronto
The son of Honey and Barry Sherman will donate $52 million to build an NHL-sized hockey arena north of Toronto in honour of the murdered couple.
Calgary
-
Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene
Calgary police are at a scene near Foothills Medical Centre for a homicide investigation.
-
Southern Alberta county declares agricultural disaster
Foothills County, Alta., says "unseasonably hot and dry conditions" over the past two months have pushed area farmers to the breaking point.
-
Sinkholes close road in northwest Calgary
A massive storm in Calgary on Thursday evening brought intense hail, strong winds and also enough rain to flood plenty of roads.
Montreal
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
Actor Marc Messier among 10 Quebecers appointed to Order of Canada
Actor and screenwriter Marc Messier was one of 85 Canadians, including 10 Quebecers, appointed Friday to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour.
Edmonton
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
-
Not criminal, police rule northeast Edmonton death and vehicle fire
Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.
Northern Ontario
-
Fewer businesses and consumers expect a recession this quarter, as inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada surveys
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Recent rain didn't make significant impact on northern wildfires
Ontario fire officials say the recent rain has not made a significant impact on the wildfires as we head into the Canada Day long weekend.
London
-
London men alleged to have communicated with undercover officer to obtain sexual services
According to police, the men are alleged to have communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.
-
SIU called to investigate following break and enter
Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of Victoria Street north and Anglesea Street in Goderich to investigate a reported break-in.
-
Heat, humidity and smoke dominate long weekend forecast
The disruption in air quality continues in southern Ontario, including the London region as high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires continues into Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'Police are supposed to protect us': Winnipeg family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba community
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been collected in one Manitoba community.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
-
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen found 'alive and well' in Golden Ears Provincial Park after missing for more than 50 hours
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue confirmed late Thursday evening that missing 16-year-old Esther Wang had been found "alive and well" after more than two days.
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
Regina
-
Photos of 1912 Regina Cyclone destruction colourized by Sask. photographer
One man's pandemic hobby has led to snapshots of the aftermath of the historic 1912 Regina Cyclone being seen in colour for the first time.
-
'Devastated': Seniors disappointed following class cancelations at Regina's Lifelong Learning Centre
Seniors are expressing disappointment over the cutting of programs at the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre that will see the extensive offering of non credit classes for seniors discontinued.
-
4 people facing drugs, guns related charges following Moose Jaw police investigation
Moose Jaw police say four people are facing guns and drug-related charges following an investigation on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Sooke School District wants funding for 5 new schools, expansions to 6 others
The Sooke School District is asking for provincial funding to build five new schools and expand another six to keep up with demand.
-
West Shore golf tournament raising money for local charities and Ukraine
With the war in Ukraine still raging on, a group from the West Shore has vowed to continue to help – this time with a little help from a charity golf event at the Bear Mountain Golf Club in Langford.
-
B.C. must urgently change forest strategies or face more wildfire disasters: report
British Columbia's independent forests watchdog is calling for the provincial government to make critical changes to how it manages forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.