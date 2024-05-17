Maritime gas prices fall ahead of long weekend

The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritimes provinces ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.8 cents in the Halifax area. The new minimum price is 175.6 cents per litre.

The minimum price is 177.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline in Cape Breton.

The price of diesel decreased 1.3 cents, bringing the minimum price to 174.1 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the new minimum price of diesel is 176.1 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.5 cents Prince Edward Island. The new minimum price is 174.1 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel decreased by 4.6 cents. The new minimum price on the island is 177.0 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.7 cents for New Brunswick motorists, bringing the maximum price to 172.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by one cent. The maximum price is now 172.9 cents per litre in the province.