HALIFAX -- If you’re looking for candles, Laila Middleton may have just what you need.

At 10 years old, Laila is already cooking up a successful business venture with Laila’s Lovely Candles.

"It is really fun to make them,” said Laila, from her home in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

“Sometimes it's hard to make them too. It's hard not to get wax everywhere. It's really hard to get off things."

Laila began making candles a few months ago, after finding herself at home and bored during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, she’s made 100 candles.

"It does take a long time to make them, but sometimes it's so fun to make them you lose track of time. So sometimes it feels like it's really quick and sometimes it feels like it's really slow,” she said.

Laila isn’t making candles just for the fun of it. The young entrepreneur is also trying to fundraise for a cause that’s near and dear to her heart.

"I'm raising money for the IWK Foundation. When I was three and a half months old, I believe, I had three holes in my heart,” said Laila.

“They helped me when I was a baby with my surgery, so I wanted to give back by raising money for the IWK."

Tara Middleton, Laila's mother, says the IWK and the Ronald McDonald House were a big help to her family.

“We had stayed there for, it was two weeks I believe,” said Middleton. “It was a crazy time. We were 20 and 21."

Laila is donating a percentage of her candle sales to the IWK Foundation. So far, she has raised more than $300, but hopes to raise much more. Her immediate goal is to raise $500, once that number has been reached she wants to aim for $1,000.

"We're always humbled when anybody fundraises for us but there's something so very special about former patients giving back. Truly kids helping kids,” said Keely Wallace with the IWK Foundation.

"It makes me feel so proud. I can't really put it into words, like seeing what she's learned and experienced just over the past month and it's just amazing,” said Tara Milddleton.

Anyone looking for more information, or to order a candle, can visit Laila’s Lovely Candles on Facebook.