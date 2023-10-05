Maritime health officials keeping an eye on respiratory illnesses in the region
Fall means cold and flu season in the Maritimes, and Nova Scotia Health is keeping an eye on the spread of respiratory illnesses in the province, like COVID-19, influenza and RSV.
“As we see more circulation of viruses in the community, of course we sort of have to batten down the hatches to try to prevent those from coming in and spreading around our hospitals,” Dr. Shelly McNeil, Nova Scotia Health’s chief of infectious diseases, said on Wednesday.
Masking policies have not changed within Nova Scotia health-care settings. Inpatient areas, emergency departments and high-risk ambulatory areas still require people to wear a mask.
“I think there is this sense that hospitals have dropped masking requirements, and that has never been the case in Nova Scotia,” McNeil says. “We have narrowed some of the spaces where masking is required, but we have not ever stopped masking in our inpatient and many of our outpatient areas.”
In New Brunswick, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Horizon Health Network is implementing mask requirements in certain situations and settings.
On Tuesday, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health said he does not anticipate a return to mask mandates for the general public, but he is asking people to be responsible.
“Where it’s really most important to wear a mask, if you have cold and flu symptoms and you cannot stay at home until you are feeling better, then it is critically important at those times that people wear a mask,” said Dr. Robert Strang.
Some people in the community say that is not a big deal for them.
“I have a lot of friends that are either elderly or immune-compromised and I don’t mind giving up something very small, like having something cover my face, for everyone’s safety. It’s not a big deal to me,” says Kimberly Gilson.
Canadians can expect to 'soon' see grocery price freezes, matching to address high costs
Canadians will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address food prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to the Maritimes this weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters.
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars-obsessed man who was encouraged by a chatbot "girlfriend" to slay Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021.
77-year-old-man illegally obtained US$2K worth of erectile drugs and intended to sell them in retirement community: police
Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than US$1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
