Maritime hockey world rallies around Cape Breton Eagles player battling cancer

It's one of the toughest pieces of news a junior hockey player could get as he heads into training camp for a new season.

The Cape Breton Eagles have announced that 19-year-old forward Jacob Newcombe, of Sambro, N.S., has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma following a recent medical evaluation.

Tim Boyce was Newcombe's coach in Under-18 hockey with the Halifax Macs, where his dedication on and off the ice made an impression.

"Obviously shocked and worried. Anytime you hear the word cancer you never know what the extent of it is,” Boyce said. "He's a kid that's really well-disciplined. He's had a job since he was in about second-year Peewee I think, he was doing odd jobs in Sambro to pay for his own hockey - so, super mature beyond his years."

Longtime sports broadcaster John Moore said he recognized Newcombe's talent and character early on, and feels the latter will serve him well now.

"I discovered Jacob when he was playing Major Bantam hockey,” Moore said. "As sad as it was to hear (of the cancer diagnosis), I think there's no one more capable of the battle ahead."

Words of encouragement have come in swiftly from around the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Eagles teammate Cam Squires tweeted, "We are all right by your side... every step of the way."

Fellow teammate Zach Biggar added, "You've got an army behind you... thinking of you each and every day."

"In the last 24 hours over social media, the support he's gotten has been nothing short of sensational,” said Eagles season ticket holder Brent Desveaux on Tuesday. "We know he's in good hands. He has good medical care, and the day he steps back on the Centre 200 ice and has his Mario Lemieux moment, it's just going to be awesome."

In a statement, Newcombe thanked the Eagles for their support adding, "My main concern right now is my health. I am looking forward getting back in the rink with my teammates and playing in front of Eagles fans in the future."

Your Eagles announce that forward Jacob Newcombe has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Our thoughts and support are with Jacob and his family as he embarks on his journey to overcome this challenge.@QMJHL | @CHLHockey https://t.co/7vMD9zqReK — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) August 21, 2023

"I've been talking to him a little bit,” Boyce said. “He knows everybody's in his corner, rooting for him. We know he's going to get through this."

"Every time he's faced a challenge, he's met it and pushed through it - and I'm confident he'll do the same here,” Moore added.

