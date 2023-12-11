Maritime mixologist making an appearance in 2023 TikTok round up

TikTok's year-end round up will feature a well-known Fredericton mixologist.

Making milkshakes, cocktails, and wholesome content has brought a special community together for Larry Canam.

"The people are wonderful everybody online I made so many good friends,” Canam said.

“It seems to be an account where people come to and feel safe there so that's kind of nice, for sure,” he said.

What started as a cocktail creation hobby has brought followers and fame to Larry's doorstep.

"I got a request to do an interview with TikTok creators circle and it was a half hour interview, it was being broadcast in Texas, Brazil,” Canam said.

“I've been surprised at the number of people interested in the account, I recently had an invite to do television in New Zealand via Zoom," he said.

With his now over 6.5 million followers, developing fresh content is always on Larry's mind.

"It's 24/7 I can wake up in the middle of the night and come up with something and have to get up and write it down,” Canam said.

“I live it and I think about it all the time, I started doing cooking videos, I've done a few of those, and I've just had an onion soup one that just went viral,” he said.

His recipes are a sweet sensation on TikTok.

"I made a KitKat milkshake which was surprising which has nearly 30 million views now,” he said.

Gaining such a following and spreading joy has been the real treat for Larry.

"When we first started this it was just something we did for fun, and now it's got a life of its own and taken over,” Canam said.

Larry is already working on new recipes for 2024, to fill your cup with positivity.

