

CTV Atlantic





There is little sign of the Jody Wilson-Raybould controversy ending anytime soon for the Trudeau government.

Much is being said about accusations the PMO asked the former justice minister to intervene in a high-profile court case involving Quebec construction giant SNC-Lavalin.

But what are Maritime members of Parliament saying?

Over a five-day period, CTV News conducted a survey to try to find out and reached out to 23 MPs who represent Maritime ridings. Questions were emailed each day with the same questions, and a phone call was made to each office to make sure the emails had been received.

Here are the questions that were in the survey:

Do you support an opposition motion for a full investigation into this allegation?

Why do you support this motion?

If you don't, why not?

What is your opinion of Jody Wilson-Raybould's decision to resign from cabinet?

There are 25 seats in the Maritimes, minus Scott Brison, who just stepped down, and Geoff Regan, who is House Speaker, so he won't comment. Of the 23 remaining, we received eight replies.

From New Brunswick, Saint John-Rothesay Liberal MP Wayne Long has called for a full inquiry: in his response to CTV, he says it's “because I was raised to believe that full transparency is always the best approach to addressing such uncertainty. I believe that a full and transparent investigation is necessary to ensure that my constituents, and all Canadians, can be confident in the veracity of those answers.”

Rene Arsenault didn’t respond, but his parliamentary assistant did.

“Since former Minister Wilson-Raybould is supposed to testify soon before the justice committee, he will wait to hear her version of the events.”

From Prince Edward Island, three of four MPs replied.

From Wayne Easter: “The law of the land allows for remediation agreements when the public interest is at stake. Therefore with 9,000 jobs at risk and the pensions thereof, the cabinet and PMO had an obligation to discuss such a possibility."

On whether he supports an opposition motion for a full investigation, Sean Casey wrote: “No. I have faith in the office of the ethics commissioner. The process contemplated by the opposition will be overtly partisan.”

And finally, long-time Island MP Lawrence MacAulay said: “We welcome the fact that the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is looking into this. It is the commissioner's job as an officer of Parliament to look into these issues and important for Canadians to have confidence in our justice system.”

Replies from Nova Scotia MPs were also few and far between.

Bill Casey didn't address the questions, but did comment on Jody Wilson-Raybould : “I always found her accessible, professional, knowledgeable and friendly.”

On the ethics commissioner's probe and the house justice committee hearings, Darrell Samson said: “I am fully supportive of both processes and am confident they will provide Canadians with the answers they need and deserve.”

And finally, the newest Liberal cabinet minister Bernadette Jordan, wrote: “The Prime Minister has been clear that the government has done its job properly with regards to this matter and has adhered to the rule of law, while respecting the independence of our judicial system. I stand by these statements.”

That was the last of just eight responses CTV News received out of 23 questionnaires that were sent out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bill Dicks.