Maritime organizations offer help amid rising need on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

The International Day of the Elimination for Violence against Women kicked off 16 days of Activism against gender-based violence on Monday. Until Dec. 10, participants can raise awareness and show their support for the victims of gender-based violence by wearing a purple ribbon.

Rachel Shepherd is the executive director at Bryony House and part of the team that helps women escape dangerous situations. She said she knows the troubling statistics on gender violence all too well.

"Since the province announced that intimate partner violence is an epidemic we have since mourned the loss of three women to femicide and it's a stark reminder to how much of a crisis it truly is,” said Shepherd.

Ann de Ste Croix is the Executive Director of the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia. She said last year about 4,000 women and children accessed services through their houses.

“So, there is a real demand here and that number is only growing,” said de Ste Croix.

According to the Canadian Government, more than 6.2 million women in Canada over the age of 15 have reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence.

"There are a variety of reasons but here specific in Nova Scotia, I think things like the housing crisis certainly contribute,” said de Ste Croix. “We know that the lack of affordable housing is a real barrier for women who are looking to leave.”

Shepherd said Bryony House has 15 women and 15 children in house currently, with six people going through the intake process.

“We have three more people on a waiting list and what comes to mind to me is that our service is more needed than ever,” Shepherd said. “We could probably double our capacity and still fill it unfortunately.”

Michelle Tupy is the director of the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick chapters of Shelter Movers, an organization that helps women in danger move their belongings. She said there has been a growing need for their services.

"In our New Brunswick and Nova Scotia chapters we are offering over 30 moves a month, and for this month, a move a day. And this is certainly an increase from when we started our services,” said Tupy.

Shepard said people in need can text the Bryony house at 902-422-7650 or email staff@bryonyhouse.ca.

For free, safe and confidential support, victims can contact The Transition House Association of Nova Scotia distress line at 1- 855-225-0220, through call or text. This is free, safe and confidential support.