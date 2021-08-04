HALIFAX -- Like thousands of other Maritime youth, Lacey Keizer is partially vaccinated and plans to get her second shot so she is fully immunized against COVID-19.

"I have one shot,” said 15-year-old Keizer. “I wanted to try and help stop the spread of COVID.”

Lacey’s mother, Margaret Keizer, thinks it’s important people get immunized.

"I think it's important that we all have it just to protect the older and immunocompromised people that it's more dangerous to,” she said.

In Nova Scotia, of those aged 12 to 14, 50 per cent are now fully vaccinated and 26 per cent have had one dose.

Of those aged 15 to 19, 51 per cent are now fully vaccinated and 21 per cent have had one dose.

The province expects these numbers to continue to grow as we approach September and encourage all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Officials said Wednesday that plans for the upcoming school year will be shared in the coming weeks.

In New Brunswick, 70.7 per cent of youth aged 12 to 19 have had their first dose of vaccine and 50.4 per cent have had both shots.

"With school coming up soon, now is the time to get that second dose booked,” said Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

Russell said the province is still working on its back-to-school plan.

"We are working with EECD and Public Health together on some guidance for the fall. That's going to be released sometime later this month and I don't believe that it includes vaccinations at schools at this time,” said Russell.

In Prince Edward Island, 79 per cent of those aged 12 to 19 have received their first dose of vaccine and 16 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

In line with the P.E.I. recommendation to wait eight weeks between your first and second dose for the best protection, health officials said the majority of second dose appointments for this age group are occurring this month and that additional opportunities for vaccination at school are being explored.