Maritime provinces gearing up to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

With Health Canada approving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and pre-schoolers, New Brunswick's public health authority is working on its campaign to get kids under the age of five vaccinated.

"I definitely think it’s a positive thing,” said Katie Hazzard, whose son is three.

But Hazzard also has questions.

“Moderna wasn’t approved for [people] under 30,” she said, noting that the Pfizer vaccine was recommended for young people.

Regardless, she plans on getting her three-year-old immunized.

"I know it is a concern,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “But there will be a campaign in place in order to address this and the safety of the vaccines and the importance of doing so public health will be proceeding with that with overall vaccinations.”

According to a release from the Chief Public Health Office on Prince Edward Island, “an operation plan needs to be put in place for our health-care partners to administer.”

“It was anticipated that the product would be approved at some point,” the release read. “Much of this planning has already started, but it is too early to say when it will be available on Prince Edward Island.”

In the meantime, parents in the Maritimes are looking forward to the extra protection for their youngest family members.

"I think it will help their immune system and give them access to any of the programs in case you need a vaccine passport,” said Kathleen Dabels, a parent in Fredericton. “I want to make sure my kids can play soccer and go to school.”

"For my wife, she works at a daycare, so it's going to mean a little bit more freedom for her and a little possibility of less stress in the future," said parent Mary Holmes.

For children under five, public health is recommending patients avoid any other routine vaccines within a two week period of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This was what NACI recommended as products were initially licensed and really it is precautionary,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, N.S. Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The approval expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to nearly two million children in Canada, though where and when the vaccine will be given to kids will be determined by provinces.