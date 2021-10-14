Maritime provinces keep watchful eye on New Brunswick's COVID-19 situation
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in New Brunswick, other Maritime provinces are keeping a close eye on their Atlantic neighbour.
"The numbers are really quite out of control at the moment and it just shows everyone, from really in both provinces, what happens when you abide by the guidelines versus what happens when you don’t," Amherst Mayor David Kogon, told CTV News from his residence in Tidnish, N.S.
Kogon, who lives in Amherst, says residents from his town are apprehensive about making trips across the border.
“They see what’s going on there with the numbers and I think, for the most part, people are for non-essential reasons staying away from going into New Brunswick beyond the Sackville area," says Kogon.
Despite currently having the highest active case count, New Brunswick also has the fewest restrictions in place when it comes to travel.
To get onto Prince Edward Island, travellers are required to show proof of vaccination, a valid PEI Pass, and anyone over the age of eight will be subject to a rapid test upon arrival.
For those looking to enter Nova Scotia, all travellers must fill out a Safe Check-In form, provide proof of a double dose or, face isolation requirements.
Anyone looking to enter New Brunswick is required to register online, but a lack of enforcement at the border has drawn questions and criticisms about the policy’s efficacy.
"I’m concerned for our friends and neighbours in New Brunswick for sure, it’s on our minds," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told CTV News Thursday.
This time last year, all four Atlantic provinces were working together to keep COVID-19 out of the East coast.
But Halifax epidemiologist Kevin Wilson says he doesn’t expect to see the return of the Atlantic Bubble any time soon, if at all.
"Just because there isn’t quite as much ... consensus between the provinces, and in some ways not as much pressure to be 100 per cent perfect all of the time,” says Wilson.
The idea of a collaborative approach to the pandemic seems even further out of reach today, with New Brunswick reporting more than five times the number of new cases as Nova Scotia.
Houston says he plans to speak with Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in regards to any necessary changes in restrictions to their neighbouring province.
“We’ll talk to Dr. Strang and seek guidance from him on if he thinks there’s anything that’s necessary to protect our borders and protect Nova Scotians. I think we’ve shown that we’ll do everything possible to keep Nova Scotians safe."
