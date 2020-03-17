MONCTON -- St. Patrick's Day is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maritime food establishments that typically see hundreds of patrons are empty and closed. While the closures are bad for business as a whole, many servers who rely on tips are questioning what the future holds.

While many people are celebrating the day at home, restaurants like The Old Triangle Alehouse have closed their doors until further notice.

"We usually open from 7 a.m. on the dot there's usually a line up until 2 a.m.," says The Old Triangle Alehouse general manager, Erik Greiner. "Usually by now, [we're] pulling pints and there'd be dancing and shenanigans going on – sadly, this year, it's a little different."

And Greiner isn't sure about the days and weeks following St. Patrick's Day.

"We don't know what the future holds, how long we may have to close for," says Greiner. "A lot of our staff have older parents, young children and they have their own families that they're coming in contact with, and they don't want to be spreading anything."

Greiner notes his business has seen a sharp drop in sales since the coronavirus was reported in Nova Scotia.

And the same issue exists in New Brunswick where pub, St. James' Gate, is seeing fewer patrons come through the door. Precautions are in place at the restaurant to keep distance between customers; however, the lack of foot traffic on Tuesday made those provisions unnecessary.

The owner and the lone server on Tuesday says it's a trying time for her staff.

"It's not going to be good," says St. James' Gate owner, Kathy Beal. "I do have one server with two small children, and she does rely on tips heavily."

And her staff is feeling the effects as well.

"My rent was usually covered by my hours," says St.James' Gate bartender, Danny Hayden. "But everything else; my food and everything by my tips–my student loans as well. So, it is definitely having a huge impact on a lot of people."

While it is certain there won't be many customers in the near future, the long-term outlook for the service industry remains unclear. In the meantime, many food establishments across the Maritimes plan to reschedule their St. Patrick's Day festivities for May 17.