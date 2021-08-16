HALIFAX -- Whenever the war in Afghanistan receives coverage in the media, it brings Jim Davis back to a terrible day in 2006 when a car rammed his son’s armored vehicle.

“It went into a ditch and rolled over. Paul and Tim Wilson were both killed,” said Davis.

It was an unspeakable tragedy for the Davis family. Corporal Paul Davis was only 28.

“Paul was the ninth soldier killed,’ said Davis. “He was the last soldier, Canadian soldier killed under American command and the first Canadian soldier killed under Canadian command.”

Davis says his son Paul served with pride and he believed in the mission in Afghanistan.

“He felt that this was going to help the women and the young girls in that country,” said Davis.

Fifteen years later, the Afghan government forces have collapsed and the Taliban has re-regained control in many areas.

“I turned on the car in the radio and I heard that Kabul had fallen,” said Davis. “That emotional feeling I received was similar to what I felt when Paul was killed.”

The president of the Afghan Society of Halifax is watching closely with mounting concern.

“This is the time of pressure of Taliban,” said Gulmakai M.Sarvar. “They’ve got our country. We are very worried. Especially for my own families.”

Gulmakai said Canada is working to help refugees flee Afghanistan.

“We hope that the one category will be, specific citizens of Canada who are Afghans, can bring their closest family,” said Gulmakai.

She also wants other countries to support the citizens of Afghanistan, protect human life and property and resume efforts to remove the Taliban from Afghanistan.

“Those countries have power, America, Russia, China and India,” said Gulmakai.

As the situation continues to unfold, Jim Davis has a message to veterans and the families of those who served in Afghanistan.

“Your effort over there was not in vain,” said Davis.

He maintains the war in Afghanistan was for a good and just cause.