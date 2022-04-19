Maritime restaurants continue to rebound as pandemic restrictions ease

After two difficult years, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has provided a positive turning point for bars and restaurants in the Maritimes.

"People are flocking back to the industry, and we are excited to serve them great food and great hospitality," said Luc Erjavec from Restaurants Canada, who added there is a positive wave of big crowds and increased profits in the region.

"Business is back, and we expect a bumper summer, and we just want to thank our customers for supporting us over the last two years," said Erjavec.

During the worst of the pandemic, business bottomed out for restaurants across the region.

One downtown Halifax restaurant owner told CTV news that around April 1, it was like a positive switch going off.

Now, many bars and restaurants have been thriving for several weeks.

Danny Martin said once restrictions were lifted customers returned to his Dartmouth-based Cottage Café in droves.

"By April 1 it was a huge difference," said Martin.

The owner of this Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub also has several nearby restaurants - where in general, business is booming on many fronts.

"We are seeing an uptick for sure," said pub manager Eugene McCabe. "With the warmer months coming, it can only get better."

McCabe also said people now feel it is safe enough to return to bars and restaurants.

"We are seeing more people, happy to be out in the evenings," said McCabe. "And a big one for us, is the live entertainment venue."

However, there are still lingering challenges for the entire industry.

"The high cost of inputs and supply issues and the lack of labour," said Erjavec. "And with this latest wave, employees are getting sick and missing shifts."

Staffing issues remain an ongoing concern. Before the pandemic, Nova Scotia restaurants employed roughly 30,000 people.

"We are getting close to where we were," said Erjavec. "In Atlantic Canada though, last quarter, there were still 7000 job vacancies."